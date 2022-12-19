The HP Chromebook x360 14c just hit an all-time low at $379

Hopefully, you’ve wrapped up all of your holiday shopping and you’re ready to cruise through the Yuletide week worry free. If you’re still looking for a last-minute tech gift or perhaps you just need a new Chromebook for yourself, today’s deal is one of the best we’ve seen. It comes in the form of a 14-inch, 11th Gen ChromeOS convertible and a price tag under $400.

I’m talking about HP’s versatile and powerful Chromebook x360 14c. This 2-in-1 laptop is the latest iteration of HP’s popular consumer lineup that’s available from Best Buy. This premium laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Like most well-built flagship Chromebooks, the HP is USI compatible which means that you can buy the stylus you prefer if you need a pen.

Regularly priced at $699, I normally point to the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 as my top recommendation in this space due to its better display, beefier internals, and price tag that’s only $30 more. However, I love a good deal and that’s exactly what we have on our hands today. Best Buy has knocked a whopping $320 off of the HP Chromebook x360 14c which brings it down to one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen on this solid ChromeOS convertible.

At $379, this Chromebook is an incredible value. Despite its minimal shortcomings, I would recommend the HP Chromebook x360 14c all day, every day. I would love it if HP would put a brighter screen on this device but apart from that, it has everything you’d expect from a flagship consumer laptop. Powerful internals, glass trackpad, backlit keys, premium build, and even a fingerprint sensor. On top of that, this Chromebook has an AUE date of June 2029 which means you’ll be getting guaranteed updates for years to come. That’s a very solid deal but it won’t last long. Check it out below.