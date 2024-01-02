The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c is back down to $230 off

There was a small part of me that really wondered if the trend we saw in 2023 would continue into the new year with Chromebook deals. More than any year prior, there were constant deals on all sorts of Chromebooks with very little regard to special dates or shopping windows. Sure, the deals picked up in intensity a bit in November, but overall, there were Chromebook deals happening on a rotating schedule all the time in 2023.

But only two days into 2024, it seems the Chromebook discount train is still plugging along just fine. Yeah, some of the great deals we had over the past week or so might be gone for now, but there are other great ones here to take their place. And one of the best is on HP’s new x360 14c Chromebook Plus model for a whopping $230 off.

Of the new Chromebook Plus models, HP’s x360 14c is arguably one of the best. In my review, I said the couple misgivings I had with this Chromebook make me uncomfortable recommending it at the full $699 MSRP, but I have no issue whatsoever telling you to take a look at this device when it dips down all the way to just $469.

For that price, you are getting the faster-than-expected 12th-gen Core i3-1215U, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of NVMe storage. Pair that with a 16:10 14-inch 1080p IPS screen, a fantastic keyboard/trackpad combo, dedicated camera kill switch, slim bezels, and very nice set of speakers and you see why this is such a great Chromebook for under $500.

But, as we’ve seen in the past 6 months, though Chromebook deals are many, they are also volatile. How long you’ll be able to get the x360 14c Chromebook Plus at this price is anyone’s guess, so if it is on your list and you’re considering it, I’d make the move now. It’s a fantastic price for a very capable overall Chromebook.

