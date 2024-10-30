The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the small, but mighty phone I’ve always wanted

If you’ve listened to The Chrome Cast podcast for a while, you’ve probably heard me complain about big phones. As someone with smaller hands, I want a device that fits comfortably in my hand and doesn’t bulge awkwardly in my pocket. But historically, opting for a smaller phone meant sacrificing specs and features. The smaller Pixel 8, for example, lacked the telephoto lens, had less RAM, and a lesser display. There was always a trade-off.

That is until the Pixel 9 Pro came along. This phone boasts the same compact dimensions as the regular Pixel 9 (a comfortable 6.3 inches), yet it packs all the punch of its larger sibling, the Pixel 9 Pro XL. I finally have the small, but mighty Pixel phone I’ve always wanted. No more settling for second best!

Pixel 9 Pro one-handed use

This phone is a standout for me in several ways but let’s start with the display. Despite its smaller size, the Pixel 9 Pro’s screen is just as impressive as the XL’s, with a maximum resolution of 1280 x 2856 when “Full resolution” is turned on in the Display & touch settings. You get the same slim bezels, vibrant colors, and a stunning 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Even in high-brightness mode, it holds a solid 2,000 nits. You also get a 120Hz refresh rate when you turn on “Smooth display” in the Display settings.

But it’s not just about the display. Google has somehow managed to cram all the high-end specs I’ve always wanted into this smaller form factor. You get the same powerful Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance even with demanding tasks. I was initially concerned about potential overheating issues in a smaller chassis, but Google’s thermal management seems to have it under control.

The camera system is equally impressive. The Pixel 9 Pro inherits the same 50MP main sensor, the 48MP ultrawide lens, and the 48MP periscope telephoto lens from the XL model. You even get the same boosted 42MP sensor in the selfie camera. Again, it’s great to finally get a smaller Pixel that has all the same lenses as the larger model! Pixel 9 Pro triple rear camera system

Of course, there has to be some difference, and in this case, it’s the battery. The Pixel 9 Pro has the same 4,700mAh battery as the base Pixel 9, while the XL model boasts a larger 5,060mAh capacity. However, remember that the smaller phone is also powering a lower-resolution display, so the actual difference in battery life might not be as significant in day-to-day use. I haven’t once had to worry about the battery life on this phone.

Overall, I’m absolutely loving the Pixel 9 Pro. It’s a truly “pro-grade” phone that I can comfortably use with one hand. If you prioritize a larger display and longer battery life and don’t mind paying a premium, the 9 Pro XL is still the top dog in the Pixel lineup. But if you’ve been yearning for a smaller phone that doesn’t skimp on specs, the Pixel 9 Pro is the answer to your prayers.