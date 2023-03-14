The first Pixel Drop of 2023 has arrived with faster Night Sight, Fall Detection and much more

BOOM! Pixel Drop. The first batch of new Pixel-specific features has finally arrived for 2023. Past Pixel Drops generally focused on new features for the latest Pixel phones but this time around, Google has plonked down a plethora of updates for older devices and even some new tricks for the Pixel Watch. Let’s take a quick look at what’s new with all things Pixel. Shall we?

Faster Night Sight

Based on the general buzz around the web, this is probably the most exciting news for those that own the previous generation of Google’s flagship Pixel phones. Faster Night Sight debuted on the Pixel 7 and offers a faster response time when taking photos in low light settings. Until now, the faster Night Sight feature was exclusive to the latest phone from Google. This feature drop brings the speedier Night Sight to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro via an algorithm update to the custom Tensor SoC in the phones.

Magic Eraser for all

Personally, this is easily the coolest update in this release. Magic Eraser was launched with the Pixel 6 family. It allows users to quickly “erase” elements in photos taken on the phone. No more do you have to worry about that guy photo bombing you on the beach or that rundown chain link fence in the foreground of your kid’s baseball game. With this update, Magic Eraser will now be available on all Pixel phones and just in case you missed it, you can already use Magic Eraser on a Chromebook which is absolutely awesome.

At a Glance timers

Setting timers on a Nest device is very handy and super easy but sometimes, you may find yourself in another room of the home or office away from the device on which the timer is set. Now, when you set a timer on a compatible Nest device, it will show on the lock screen of your Pixel phone. Neat. You can even disable the timer or add another minute directly from your phone.

Pixel Watch Updates

Fall Detection for the Pixel Watch technically arrived last month but Google has included it in this feature drop along with the promise of some new customization features that will arrive in the near future. As the name implies, Fall Detection detects if you take a very hard tumble. It then connects to emergency services and plays an automated message to assist in getting you the aid you need.

Future updates will include customization updates like mono-audio to prevent that weird, disorienting effect that split audio can sometimes cause. There will also be new color-correction and gray scale modes for more visual options.

Health Connect

Pixel phones will now feature a Health Connect app built into the software. This app connects to compatible health and fitness applications to give you an all-in-one hub for tracking your health data. This will also give you good insight into which apps are sharing health data with other applications.

Direct My Call

I noticed this feature for the first time the other day and it blew my mind. Starting with this update, Pixel 4a and newer phones will have the Direct My Call features. When you are on an automated call system, your Pixel will spit out a list of common prompts for you to choose from even before the automated system says them. This can save you a slew of time when you’re trying to reach a certain department or a live operator.

Everything Else

Along with these new and expanded features, Google has added and extended the reach of these features to a wider range of device and regions.

With ultra-wideband digital car key, you can keep your phone in your pocket or purse and your car will automatically unlock or lock as you approach or leave your car. You can also start your vehicle’s engine with your phone in your pocket instead of docking it on the interior phone tray. This feature will be available in the coming weeks.

Fast Pair is now available on select Chromebooks, so you can automatically detect and pair your Pixel Buds or Fast Pair enabled-Bluetooth headphones to your Chromebook with just a tap or click.

New emoji combinations are available on Emoji Kitchen for you to mash up, remix and share as stickers via Gboard.

You can now use two eSIMs with Dual SIM Dual Standby on Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Hold for Me is available in Japan (in addition to the U.S., Australia and Canada).

The new feature drop is currently rolling out to users at a staggered pace. If you don’t have the update already, you should see it in the coming days or weeks.