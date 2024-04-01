Advertisement

The excellent ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 hits lowest price of 2024

Today only, so don't wait!

Our final Chromebook Plus review is already filmed and in the editing process, so to say I know a thing or two about these new devices from Google at this point is a bit of an understatement. I’ve thoroughly spent time with each of them and one thing is consistent across the board: the overall experience is really solid. While each model cuts corners to keep the price in check, the general consensus is the fact that Google made the right choices with the hardware requirements to help guarantee a good end-user experience.

One of the better overall models for just $329.99

Today, one of the best of the bunch – the ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip – is on sale for its lowest price of the year, down from the standard $499 asking price all they way down to just $329.99. That’s a massive $169 savings that puts this excellent device down to its lowest price since the early fall of last year. Back then, we saw this Chromebook hit $299 on a regular basis, but since Black Friday of 2023, that simply has not been the case.

For this sort of price, what you get in the CM34 is pretty crazy. The rigid chassis, 300-nit 16:10 IPS screen, convertible form factor, and quick internals come together for a very good overall user experience. And the internals – a Ryzen 3 7320C, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage – keep things running at a smooth pace all day long.

Buy the ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 at Best Buy

This was the first of all the new Chromebook Plus models that we reviewed, and I still think it is one of the best and most versatile of the bunch. At $499, it’s a bit back and forth with the value proposition for this one; but at $329.99, it’s a no-brainer. If you are after a solid, capable, convertible device with a great screen and all the new Chromebook Plus upgrades, this one could be it. But don’t wait: this deal expires at 12am EST on April 2nd.

About Robby Payne

As the founder of Chrome Unboxed, Robby has been reviewing Chromebooks for over a decade. His passion for ChromeOS and the devices it runs on drives his relentless pursuit to find the best Chromebooks, best services, and best tips for those looking to adopt ChromeOS and those who've already made the switch.

