The Enterprise-minded 11th Gen HP Pro C640 G2 Chromebook is available for $849

Last year, HP debuted two Enterprise-focused Chromebooks with just about every bell and whistle that Chrome OS had to offer. The HP Elite c1030 and Pro c640 brought a lot to the table but the latter device was probably one of the most difficult reviews I’ve ever done. The premium clamshell features 10th Gen Intel CPUs, ample RAM, and tons of storage. In addition, you get a fingerprint sensor, backlit keys, and a very sturdy aluminum chassis, and yet, I walked away feeling completely uninspired. One of the big nits that seem to find its way into most HP devices is the fact that this business-minded, premium Chromebook had a 250 nit screen. Sorry. For over a thousand dollars, that’s unforgivable in my book. That was especially annoying when the Elite c1030 currently sitting on my desk is rocking a delicious 400 nit display.

This leads me to my other gripe with the c640. The overall pricing felt inflated for the ho-hum design and lack of intentional detail on the part of HP. The one I reviewed retailed for nearly $1,200. Yes, the Core i7 and 16GB of RAM were quite welcome as I like having as much power at my fingertips as I can get. Still, a device like the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 offers more than enough horsepower for most users and it feels way more premium with its bright 3:2 display, 2-in-1 form-factor, and its $629 MSRP. Anyway, that’s enough of my ranting because I actually came here today to bring you some good news about HP’s refresh to the Pro c640.

HP quietly refreshed the Pro c640 Chromebook for 2021 and while there aren’t many updates, the few changes are substantial for a couple of reasons. First, the Pro c640 G2 offers up Intel’s latest 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs which, we have seen, destroy any other processor ever to grace a Chrome OS device. The Core i5 and i7 come with Intel’s Iris Xe G7 graphics and the overall processing power is leaps and bounds ahead of their 10th gen predecessors. The new CPUs do nothing to enhance the build or overall aesthetic of the device that really hasn’t been updated at all but the added power will be welcome by most IT administrators.

The other, equally important update to the Pro c640 lineup is the price. The current model that’s available on HP’s website is selling for $849. It comes with an 11th Gen Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of NVMe storage. HP did not upgrade the display but I’ve ranted about that enough. Back to my point. The comparable model from last year would run you over a thousand dollars if you build and order it. The price cut of nearly $200 is a big selling point and the new model also enjoys longer updates with an AUE date of June 2026. At $849, this Chromebook also includes a single Chrome Enterprise Upgrade license which means you can set it up on your companies infrastructure straight out of the box.

Like the previous model, I don’t know that I would recommend this Chromebook for the average consumer. For the Enterprise sector? This Chromebook should be a solid seller and an outstanding performer. You can find the all-new Tiger Lake HP Pro c640 Chromebook on the HP store at the link below.

HP Pro c640 Chromebook G2