The dearth of Chromebook deals this week proves a very good point

I’m generally not one to say I told you so, but in this case, I’m going to be that guy. I told you so. Over the last few weeks, we’ve had a wild parade of great Chromebook deals that have made purchasing a new device for yourself or a loved one an easier-than-normal affair. But I’ve ended every single one of those posts with a warning that these sorts of deals don’t always hang around and a bit of urgency to take advantage while they are around.

They’ve dried up for the most part

And week after week, my warnings have always ended in a new swath of Chromebook deals to make my urgency feel a bit superfluous. And I get that. I do. But I always have the gut feeling that we could enter a time where all the good Chromebooks simply aren’t on sale all the time any longer, and I hate for anyone looking to miss out on a great deal simply because of the assumption of what would come down the road.

Yet here we sit on Monday, May 6th, and there are only a couple worthwhile deals out there from the usual suspects (Best Buy and Lenovo). Maybe more will be added later in the week, but that’s not how it generally goes. Instead, we’re likely looking down the barrel of a week with very few deals to be had at all. While the weeks prior have had something for everyone, this week will be quite different.

And we don’t know what the weeks to come will look like, either. While I’m very hopeful that this isn’t the end of the ongoing, seemingly-neverending Chromebook sales, I’ve often wondered exactly how sustainable these low prices are for manufacturers. How long can you keep offering devices like the Acer Chromebook 516 GE for just $449? I’m not sure, but I hope we’re not being violently introduced to a period of time without many Chromebook deals on a daily basis.

There’s a chance that isn’t the case and a good chance that next week we’ll see a slew of deals return to the fold. But this week will mark the first in many, many months that the Chromebook deals have been this few and far between. So the next time I tell you to act fast on something, I promise it’s only to help you score a great deal before it goes away. Don’t take it for granted.

