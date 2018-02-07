The Chrome Cast: The Chrome Unboxed Podcast, Episode 6

In this episode of The Chrome Cast, we discuss a ton of new Chrome devices both announced and rumored, the first Chrome OS tablet sighting, Google Assistant, and more.
Highlights
- New Chromebooks announced
- New rumored Chromebooks
- Acer’s Chrome OS Tablet leaked at BETT
- Neverware and Google together at BETT
- Split Screen and Android Parellel apps
- 3D Gaming With WebGL
- Fuchsia up and running on the Pixelbook
- Google Assistant everywhere
The podcast is live on iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play Music, so find us there with a quick search for Chrome Unboxed. You can also, of course, just add our feed straight to your podcast catcher of choice: https://chromeunboxed.com/podcast/feed/
The Chrome Cast – Episode 6
