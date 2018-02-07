NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

The Chrome Cast: The Chrome Unboxed Podcast, Episode 6

Robby Payne
In this episode of The Chrome Cast, we discuss a ton of new Chrome devices both announced and rumored, the first Chrome OS tablet sighting, Google Assistant, and more.

Highlights

  • New Chromebooks announced
  • New rumored Chromebooks
  • Acer’s Chrome OS Tablet leaked at BETT
  • Neverware and Google together at BETT
  • Split Screen and Android Parellel apps
  • 3D Gaming With WebGL
  • Fuchsia up and running on the Pixelbook
  • Google Assistant everywhere

The podcast is live on iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play Music, so find us there with a quick search for Chrome Unboxed. You can also, of course, just add our feed straight to your podcast catcher of choice: https://chromeunboxed.com/podcast/feed/

The Chrome Cast – Episode 6

