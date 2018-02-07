The Chrome Cast: The Chrome Unboxed Podcast, Episode 6



In this episode of The Chrome Cast, we discuss a ton of new Chrome devices both announced and rumored, the first Chrome OS tablet sighting, Google Assistant, and more.

Highlights

New Chromebooks announced

New rumored Chromebooks

Acer’s Chrome OS Tablet leaked at BETT

Neverware and Google together at BETT

Split Screen and Android Parellel apps

3D Gaming With WebGL

Fuchsia up and running on the Pixelbook

Google Assistant everywhere

The Chrome Cast – Episode 6