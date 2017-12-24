The Chrome Cast: The Chrome Unboxed Podcast, Episode 5



In this episode of The Chrome Cast, we discuss some new Chromebook features, Progressive Web Apps, Santa and more.

Pixelbook vs. Samsung Pro/ASUS Flip C302

Dictation on Chrome OS

Free Netflix

AR Stickers on the Pixel 2 a.k.a. why’s Robby salty?

Santa on Google Home

Google Home Max

Progressive Web Apps

Much, much more.

Enjoy!

The podcast is live on iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play Music, so find us there with a quick search for Chrome Unboxed. You can also, of course, just add our feed straight to your podcast catcher of choice: https://chromeunboxed.com/podcast/feed/

The Chrome Cast – Episode 5