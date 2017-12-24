The Chrome Cast: The Chrome Unboxed Podcast, Episode 5

In this episode of The Chrome Cast, we discuss some new Chromebook features, Progressive Web Apps, Santa and more.
- Pixelbook vs. Samsung Pro/ASUS Flip C302
- Dictation on Chrome OS
- Free Netflix
- AR Stickers on the Pixel 2 a.k.a. why’s Robby salty?
- Santa on Google Home
- Google Home Max
- Progressive Web Apps
- Much, much more.
Enjoy!
The podcast is live on iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play Music, so find us there with a quick search for Chrome Unboxed. You can also, of course, just add our feed straight to your podcast catcher of choice: https://chromeunboxed.com/podcast/feed/
The Chrome Cast – Episode 5
Podcast: Play in new window | Download