NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome

The Chrome Cast: The Chrome Unboxed Podcast, Episode 5

By Leave a Comment

by Gabriel Brangers
Filed under:


In this episode of The Chrome Cast, we discuss some new Chromebook features, Progressive Web Apps, Santa and more.

  • Pixelbook vs. Samsung Pro/ASUS Flip C302
  • Dictation on Chrome OS
  • Free Netflix
  • AR Stickers on the Pixel 2 a.k.a. why’s Robby salty?
  • Santa on Google Home
  • Google Home Max
  • Progressive Web Apps
  • Much, much more.

Enjoy!

The podcast is live on iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play Music, so find us there with a quick search for Chrome Unboxed. You can also, of course, just add our feed straight to your podcast catcher of choice: https://chromeunboxed.com/podcast/feed/

Shop Chromebooks On Amazon

The Chrome Cast – Episode 5

Podcast: Play in new window | Download