The Chrome Cast 93: Looking back at 2020 and ahead to 2021

This week on The Chrome Cast, we are taking a bit to discuss some of our favorite things from 2020 and taking a look towards what we’re most looking forward to in 2021. For our discussion on the past year, the mid-range Chromebook emergence takes up the bulk of our time and looking forward, devices like the Snapdragon Chromebook tablet ‘Coachz’, Chromebooks with GPUs and ARM processors dominate the things we are most anticipating in the new year.

