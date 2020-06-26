The Chrome Cast 67: Google’s upcoming hardware and the importance of the Acer Spin 713

This week on The Chrome Cast, we kept things relatively tight from a discussion topic perspective. The show really stays in two main sections: Google’s upcoming hardware releases and Acer’s excellent new Chromebook Spin 713. First up, for Google’s hardware, we get into some of the upcoming features like group calls on the Nest Home Max, FCC approvals of the Pixel 4a, Google’s hard-to-discern hardware release plans, and why the cancellation of Google I/O seems to have disrupted more than just the event itself.

For the second half of the show, we spend a lot of time talking about the fantastic Acer Chromebook Spin 713. With a high-end build, top-notch internals, and a very excellent user experience, this Chromebook is hitting all the right notes and sits at a far more reasonable asking price when compared to other Chromebooks released this year with similar spec sheets. This device is one to watch for sure.

Notable Links