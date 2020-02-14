The Chrome Cast 48: Google, Microsoft, Apple and the benefits of cloud computing

This week on The Chrome Cast, we talk quite a bit about why we feel like Chromebooks are great tools for tons of people. From their ability to leverage cloud services with aplomb to their rock-solid security, its easy to become a fan of Chrome OS once you understand its limits and learn to really leverage its benefits.

We also spend a bit of time talking about Stadia’s recent fumbles and where the game streaming industry could be headed as Microsoft’s xCloud eventually exits all its beta trials. Though Stadia is a beautiful platform, the lacking game library and player base are starting to hurt in light of the recent launch of NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

Shop The Best Chromebooks of 2019 at Chrome Shop

Notable Links