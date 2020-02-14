Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

The Chrome Cast 48: Google, Microsoft, Apple and the benefits of cloud computing

This week on The Chrome Cast, we talk quite a bit about why we feel like Chromebooks are great tools for tons of people. From their ability to leverage cloud services with aplomb to their rock-solid security, its easy to become a fan of Chrome OS once you understand its limits and learn to really leverage its benefits.

We also spend a bit of time talking about Stadia’s recent fumbles and where the game streaming industry could be headed as Microsoft’s xCloud eventually exits all its beta trials. Though Stadia is a beautiful platform, the lacking game library and player base are starting to hurt in light of the recent launch of NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

