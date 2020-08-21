The Chrome Cast 75: GeForce NOW is just impressive on Chromebooks

This week on The Chrome Cast, our conversation is quite a bit more nuanced than the title says, but the number of things we discussed simply can’t be conveyed in a few words. The first half centers around Google’s changes to Meet, their cooperation with Zoom, and the improved focus across the board for messaging and smart home-related goods. It feels like Google is proactively trimming the fat in many areas of their software and hardware both, and those types of moves are encouraging.

The second half of the podcast centers around GeForce NOW for Chromebooks. As a completely web-based solution to game streaming for Chromebooks, it is not just a rival to Stadia, but a champion in most respects. With a buttery-smooth performance right from the browser-based player, GeForce NOW has tons of games and tons of players to go along with its fantastic playback experience, and its arrival for Chromebooks this week is well worth talking about.

