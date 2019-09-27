The Chrome Cast 29: All about the Pixelbook Go

This week on The Chrome Cast, we are all about the Pixelbook Go and all the leaks, rumors, features and speculations surrounding Google’s new Chromebook. While we still have to technically wait until October 15th to have all our questions answered, the reveal of the name of this new Pixelbook and quite a few of its features is exciting to say the least. With some lingering questions around processors and prices, we have to wonder exactly how Google plans to leverage the Pixelbook Go.

We also talk a bit about the upcoming ASUS Chromebook C433 and its new landing page, specs, and US release date. This new device is just the tip of the iceberg of new Chromebooks that we expect to see this fall, but it is a very important part of that overall story.

Finally, we chat a bit about Google extending the Auto Update Policy for a handful of older, MediaTek-powered Chromebooks. This move, while great for folks using those particular devices, could be a turning point for Google in terms of the long term trajectory of Chrome OS, Chromebooks, and how long they will maintain support moving forward.

Shop Chromebooks on Amazon

Notable Links

This episode is brought to to you by NordVPN. Secure your browsing on any device and keep your private data to yourself! CLICK HERE to try it out and get 75% off a three-year plan for a limited time!