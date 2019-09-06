The Chrome Cast 26: Another wave of new Chromebooks, Ambient Displays & Pixel 4 landing pages

In this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast, we’re talking about yet another round of Chromebooks that have now been announced at IFA. In the past two weeks, we now have multiple different models with different screen sizes from both Acer and Lenovo for the upcoming holiday season. With the introduction of these devices, we’re hoping to see better entry-level devices across the board with lower prices and better performance at this price point than we’ve ever seen before.

Much of our episode this week is dominated by a discussion around the new Ambient Mode built into a select few, new tablets and coming to more devices soon. We talk quite a bit about why we think we’ll see this on Chromebooks soon and why we think it could end up being a pretty big deal in the end.

Finally, we had to talk about the Pixel 4 landing page Best Buy has created for customers to sign up to receive information about the phone closer to launch. Just another odd, quirky step in the Pixel 4 saga, but worth chatting about for sure.

