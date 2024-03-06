The Chrome Cast 257: what it’s like to use the Pixelbook in 2024

This week on The Chrome Cast, we generally stick to a single topic: using the venerable Pixelbook in 2024. Originally released in the fall of 2017, the Pixelbook still largely stands alone in the world of laptops and Chromebooks when we talk about sheer ingenuity, aesthetics, and build quality. There’s simply never been anything like it before or since.

But the larger conversation around this Chromebook circles back to the reasons Google is no longer actively developing any in-house Chromebooks. As halo devices, Chromebooks like the Pixelbook, Pixel Slate, and Pixelbook Go were largely used to shine the light on general Chromebook deficits. With manufacturers truly picking up the slack, there’s just no need for Google to light the way any longer. But we still really wish they would.

