This week on The Chrome Cast, we take a look at CES 2024 and explain a bit about why we weren’t in attendance, why not many Chromebook announcements were made there, and what about the show stood out this week as coverage from other outlets flooded our news feeds. It’s a fun show that gives us a chance to spend a lot of our time talking about the new Chromebooks from ASUS and a bit about some fun tech that showed up in Las Vegas this year.

Links

Newsletter Signup