The Chrome Cast 252: a look back at 2023

This week on The Chrome Cast, we take a look back at the tentpole moments of 2023 and how things changed over the last 365 days not just for us here at Chrome Unboxed, but for ChromeOS, Chromebooks and Google, too. From Chromebook Plus to the Dragonfly Pro to AI and more, we spend a good bit of time unpacking all the stuff that made 2023 the year that it was.

