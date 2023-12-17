Shopping for a new Pixel phone?

The Chrome Cast 250: ASUS launches the new King of Chromebooks

On this episode of The Chrome Cast, we really did attempt to continue with our one-subject-per-podcast format this week, but in talking about ASUS’ newly-launched ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus, our conversation diverged to include not just ASUS’ new top-dog Chromebook, but Chromebook Plus, the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, Intel Core i3 performance, and Intel’s new Core Ultra-branded chips for laptops across the board.

Obviously, the main focus of our discussion is all about this wildly-over-the-top new Chromebook that came out of nowhere, however, and there’s just a lot to talk about with this surprising new device that could be the Chromebook to beat in 2024.

