Shopping Chromebook Plus?

Chrome Unboxed recommends Best Buy!

Shop Now

#BestBuyPartner

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

Twitter · Instagram · YouTube
Facebook · Email · About

Privacy Policy

The Chrome Cast 248: ChromeOS 119 and Chromebook Plus issues

You are here: Home / Podcast / The Chrome Cast 248: ChromeOS 119 and Chromebook Plus issues

By Leave a Comment

The Chrome Cast Ep. 248

For this episode of The Chrome Cast, we’re trying something a bit different. Instead of trying to cover a week’s worth of stuff in a single, 90-minute show, we’re going to break our episodes into topic-specific segments and publish more often. This way, you don’t have to give over an hour to listen and we have the flexibility to jump in and produce a new episode with a bit more ease. It’s a win-win!

For this episode, our discussion topic circles around the issues with ChromeOS 119 and the missing Chromebook Plus features that could be happening because of it. On Friday, I realized my Chromebook Plus features were simply gone from the Flex 5i, and after a bit more digging, I also realized ChromeOS 119 has been pulled from the Omaha server responsible for pushing updates to all Chromebook devices. Something’s off for sure, and if you’ve been affected by it, this episode should provide a bit of insight.

advertisement

See the latest deals on the Best Chromebooks

Links

Newsletter Signup

About Robby Payne

As the founder of Chrome Unboxed, Robby has been reviewing Chromebooks for over a decade. His passion for ChromeOS and the devices it runs on drives his relentless pursuit to find the best Chromebooks, best services, and best tips for those looking to adopt ChromeOS and those who've already made the switch.