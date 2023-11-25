The Chrome Cast 248: ChromeOS 119 and Chromebook Plus issues

For this episode of The Chrome Cast, we’re trying something a bit different. Instead of trying to cover a week’s worth of stuff in a single, 90-minute show, we’re going to break our episodes into topic-specific segments and publish more often. This way, you don’t have to give over an hour to listen and we have the flexibility to jump in and produce a new episode with a bit more ease. It’s a win-win!

For this episode, our discussion topic circles around the issues with ChromeOS 119 and the missing Chromebook Plus features that could be happening because of it. On Friday, I realized my Chromebook Plus features were simply gone from the Flex 5i, and after a bit more digging, I also realized ChromeOS 119 has been pulled from the Omaha server responsible for pushing updates to all Chromebook devices. Something’s off for sure, and if you’ve been affected by it, this episode should provide a bit of insight.

