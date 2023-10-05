Advertisement

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

Twitter · Instagram · YouTube
Facebook · Email · About

Privacy Policy

The Chrome Cast 242: Google’s Pixel 8 hardware event recap

You are here: Home / Pixel / The Chrome Cast 242: Google’s Pixel 8 hardware event recap

By Leave a Comment

For this episode of The Chrome Cast, we dive into all the announcements from Google’s 10/4 hardware event. From a keynote that announced everything from the Pixel 8 Pro to the Pixel Watch 2 and generative AI everywhere, there’s clearly a lot to talk about.

Although we did not attend the keynote in person this year, we still have plenty of thoughts on all the new hardware from Google. We also dig into our thoughts on how Google positoned the Pixel 8 as the a smartphone built for ‘the generative AI era’ and what this might look like if the new Assistant with Bard were to roll out to all Android devices.

Show Links

Newsletter Signup

About Robby Payne

Tech junkie. Musician. Web Developer. Coffee Snob. Huge fan of the Google things. Founded Chrome Unboxed because so many of my passions collide in this space. I like that. I want to share that. I hope you enjoy it too.