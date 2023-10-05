The Chrome Cast 242: Google’s Pixel 8 hardware event recap

For this episode of The Chrome Cast, we dive into all the announcements from Google’s 10/4 hardware event. From a keynote that announced everything from the Pixel 8 Pro to the Pixel Watch 2 and generative AI everywhere, there’s clearly a lot to talk about.
Although we did not attend the keynote in person this year, we still have plenty of thoughts on all the new hardware from Google. We also dig into our thoughts on how Google positoned the Pixel 8 as the a smartphone built for ‘the generative AI era’ and what this might look like if the new Assistant with Bard were to roll out to all Android devices.
Show Links
- New Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones are here: what you need to know
- Google unveils the Pixel Watch 2, complete with a stress detector, temperature sensor, and more
- Why the Fitbit Charge 6 is on my wrist instead of the Pixel Watch 2
- Just as I predicted, Google just injected Assistant with Bard AI and it’s going to change everything
