The Chrome Cast 242: Google’s Pixel 8 hardware event recap

For this episode of The Chrome Cast, we dive into all the announcements from Google’s 10/4 hardware event. From a keynote that announced everything from the Pixel 8 Pro to the Pixel Watch 2 and generative AI everywhere, there’s clearly a lot to talk about.

Although we did not attend the keynote in person this year, we still have plenty of thoughts on all the new hardware from Google. We also dig into our thoughts on how Google positoned the Pixel 8 as the a smartphone built for ‘the generative AI era’ and what this might look like if the new Assistant with Bard were to roll out to all Android devices.

Show Links

Newsletter Signup