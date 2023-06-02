The Chrome Cast 229: Why the Pixel Fold’s long development may make it special

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin our discussion by talking through the upcoming Google-made hardware that is set to release this month. The Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Fold are set to be unleashed on the world in the next few weeks, and both devices bring unanswered questions that won’t be addressed until they actually hit the market.

We also discuss a tablet that we have in the office currently and why it is we all feel that ChromeOS is so much better suited for desktop, productivity-focused activities. And with the ever-improving tablet mode on Chromebooks, there’s a case to be made that ChromeOS should be the go-to OS for any tablet with Google software on it.

