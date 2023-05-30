Noted Google leaker hints at a possible pen and keyboard for the Pixel Tablet

A couple weeks back, I posed the question of why Google would release a tablet in 2023 without at least providing a basic keyboard accessory. Even the cost-cutting OnePlus Pad has a simple folio keyboard, and you can buy that tablet with the keyboard included for only $479 right now. If Google wants people to take the Pixel Tablet seriously, wouldn’t a first-party keyboard and pen make sense?

I certainly think so, and although Google’s tablet was built to take advantage of the included docking speaker, I can’t imagine users not also wanting the ability to attach a keyboard from time to time to at least knock out an email or quick document. Though it has been silence on that front from Google in an official capacity, it seems there could still be a possibility on the horizon.

"Keyboard for Pixel Tablet" — kamila 🌸 (@Za_Raczke) May 29, 2023

In a couple curious tweets, noted Google Hardware leaker Kamila Wojciechowska simply tweeted “Styuls for Pixel Tablet” and “Keyboard for Pixel Tablet.” While this is not evidence at all that these accessories exist, it is very strange for her to simply throw this out there with no sort of insight whatsoever. It could just be a tweet for tweet’s sake, but I get the feeling there is more to this. In a follow up tweet asking why these things were delayed, Kamila replied:

They delayed the tablet a whole year because it wasnt ready and its still not finished now (the situation is about the same in case of the stylus/keyboard, its still in development) via Twitter

Again, there is no direct evidence supplied to follow this tweet, but Kamila’s track record is very, very solid and I don’t think she’d throw this sort of stuff out there on Twitter without a reason. I’m hopeful that these accessories will follow the launch of the Pixel Tablet in short order as I think the usefulness of it on the speaker dock will be limited at best. A pen and a keyboard will provide far more usefulness, and if Google waits too long to release them, those who were considering the Pixel Tablet over a new iPad may just forget Google’s tablet altogether.

Newsletter Signup