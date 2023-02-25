The Chrome Cast 216: HP’s Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is in the office and new tablets are inbound

This week on The Chrome Cast, we’re talking about the new HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook – as much as we can at this point, at least – and why this new device is very important in the consumer Chromebook market. Sure, there’s an impressive spec sheet, but a fantastic Chromebook needs more than just stats, and the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook has it. While we’re a bit limited in what we can say right now, I can at least say this: the Dragonfly Pro is special, and we’ll be able to tell you more about why that is in the near future.

For the rest of the show, we discuss my recent move to Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro as my daily carry items. With so many of our audience likely carrying Samsung gadgets and the increased cohesion between Samsung and Google of late, I thought it a good time to test out the waters. We also get into the newly-found evidence for some upcoming MediaTek-powered ChromeOS tablets as well, signaling the first hope we’ve had in quite some time for some new detachable action in the Chromebook market.

