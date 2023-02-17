The Chrome Cast 215: A chat with Google’s John Maletis about the future of ChromeOS

This week, we have a very special episode of The Chrome Cast Podcast as we welcome John Maletis – VP of Product, Engineering, and UX for ChromeOS – on the show. John was in-person at HP’s reviewer workshop for the upcoming Dragonfly Pro Chromebook and was kind enough to sit down and have a chat with us about where the consumer Chromebook market is headed. In light of the imminent release of the stellar Hp Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, the consumer portion of the Chromebook market is about to get very interesting, and John has some interesting perspectives on that future.

