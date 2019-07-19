The Chrome Cast 19: Chromebook Gaming From Stadia To Roblox And A Likely Samsung Chromebook Pro Candidate

This week on The Chrome Cast, we spend a good bit of time talking about the present and future of gaming on Chromebooks. As Stadia continues looming over the future, there are already a few games for Chromebooks that are taking full advantage of the Chromebook form factor and all it brings to the table. With keyboards, mice, and larger screens, Chromebooks are a great target for developers to attract new, untapped audiences if they decide to take the platform seriously.

Additionally, we’re talking about quite a few new features that are either here or on the way for Chromebooks from password management to dark mode in Chrome for Android. Finally, we discuss what for us at Chrome Unboxed is probably the most exciting thing: a new Samsung Chromebook Pro in the works currently going by the codename ‘Kohaku’. Thanks for listening!

