The Chrome Cast 186: Talking web-based collaborative design with Figma’s Noah Levin

Today on The Chrome Cast podcast, we are back with another interview episode, chatting with Noah Levin, the Director of Design at Figma. If you aren’t familiar with Figma, it’s a powerful design and prototyping tool that was built from the ground up to be run in the browser. Because of that fact, you can leverage powerful collaborative tools so you don’t have to worry about local files or coordinating whether or not your team is working from the most updated version of a project. It’s like the Google Docs of design and prototyping.

In addition to talking about their collaborative design tool, we also covered the recent release of a new product called FigJam, an online whiteboard for teams to brainstorm together – again, all in the browser. We wrap up the conversation by discussing Google for Education’s partnership with Figma to bring the collaborative design platform to education Chromebooks across the US and how Figma is leaning into the education space. Figma is even hosting an edu-focused virtual conference from August 16-17 to help educators understand how to leverage Figma in the classroom.

LINKS

This episode is brought to you by VIZOR – Chromebook 1:1 Management Software for School Districts. VIZOR is a Chromebook and IT Asset management solution designed specifically for Schools and School Districts. VIZOR integrates with the Google Admin console and with your Student Information System, such as PowerSchool. Know who has what Chromebook, manage 1:1 programs and track repairs. To find out how VIZOR can help your School manage Chromebooks go to vizor.cloud/unboxed.