The Chrome Cast 170: Pixel Notepad postponed and Acer’s new ARM Chromebook wows

This week on The Chrome Cast, there’s a lot to cover. Starting with news of the Pixel Notepad’s postponement to an updated co-processor for the Pixel Watch, there’s a lot of news swirling around Google’s hardware right now. Right in that conversation is the fact that Google grew Pixel shipments 400% year-over-year and that’s obviously without the help of what should be a very popular release in the Pixel 6a.

We also get into our initial thoughts on the newly-arrived Acer Chromebook Spin 513 and all the greatness this technically-mid-range Chromebook brings to the table. There’s so much to love in its already-tested design along with the powerful, fanless MediaTek Kompanio 1380 SoC inside. Testing needs to be done for sure, but this Chromebook already has me gushing a bit at an MSRP of only $615, which includes 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an eye-popping 3:2 QHD display.

