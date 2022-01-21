The Chrome Cast 147: The Pixel Notepad, Pixel 6 updates, and fast MediaTek Chromebooks

On this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast, we begin the show by talking about the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro update that arrived just hours after we wrapped up our podcast last week. Though all our thoughts about the massively-delayed update still hold, it was really great to finally see this one arrive for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners late last week.

For the next portion of the show, we discuss the newly-named (and rumored) Pixel Notepad and why this name feels so out of place for a folding phone that most likely won’t include a stylus. Or will it? Maybe Google has more surprises up its sleeve than we expect, including a rumored price that should undercut the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 at launch.

Finally, we discuss our latest video a bit as we delve into the speed on offer by the new MediaTek Kompanio 1380 inside the upcoming Acer Chromebook Spin 513. This processor is the first real step forward we’ve seen in the ARM space and though we can’t share any benchmarks, we can tell you how quick it runs and how well it handles every Chromebook task we could muster.

NOTABLE LINKS

