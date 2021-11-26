The Chrome Cast 140: MediaTek Kompanio Chromebooks are coming, and so is the Pixel 6a

This week on the Chrome Cast, we spend a good bit of time talking through MediaTek’s Executive Summit, the things that were announced there, and our thoughts on what the landscape of MediaTek ARM-powered Chromebooks will look like in the coming weeks and months. Joe was lucky enough to get to go out to California for the event and we made some fantastic new connections with MediaTek folks and other media creators, too. Don’t worry, we talk about all of it.

We also cover the new leaks of the Pixel 6a and discuss a bit about where this phone could fit into Google’s new lineup. With an aesthetic that matches the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro and the same Tensor SoC, it will be interesting to see where Google chooses to cut corners for the Pixel 6a. With the Pixel 6 already being relatively low-priced, we expect a similar $349-$399 price tag for the Pixel 6a, so this phone could get very, very interesting.

NOTABLE LINKS

This episode is sponsored by VIZOR for Chromebooks. Is your school district going 1:1? Do you manage thousands of Chromebooks and other IT assets like projectors and Smartboards? VIZOR is a Chromebook management solution that seamlessly integrates with the Google Admin Console and your student information system, now including PowerSchool. With VIZOR for Chromebooks, you can easily see which student has which Chromebook, manage repairs, and even automate disabling lost or stolen devices while notifying parents, all in one click. CLICK HERE to learn more about VIZOR.

This episode is also brought to you by NordVPN. Get a VPN that takes your privacy seriously. NordVPN is our VPN of choice and will secure your browsing on your Chromebook or on any device. Use NordVPN to keep your private data to yourself whether you are at home or on the go! CLICK HERE to get 69% off and 3 months for free.