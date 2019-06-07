The Chrome Cast 14: Stadia Is Coming, iPad OS Has Limits, and Linux Apps Improve

In this week’s episode, we are mainly dominated by the announcements surrounding Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service. With availability, pricing, and an initial game lineup finally revealed, we take some time to react to all that could be coming in the near future.

We also talk quite a bit about iPad OS and the new announcements surrounding Apple’s update to the iPad lineup. With rumors of mouse support and the announcement of a “desktop class” browser, there were rumblings that Chromebooks should be worried.

Finally, we spend some time talking through some pretty great improvements coming in Chrome OS 76 for Linux apps. You can find links to all the things we discuss below. Enjoy!

Notable Links