The Chrome Cast 137: Lenovo’s new Chromebook Duet 5 tablet and a folding Pixel

This week on The Chrome Cast, we start the show by discussing the latest piece of Chrome OS hardware to show up in the office: the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. This large, thin tablet was one that wasn’t the most intriguing when it was announced, but has quickly won us all over thanks to a combo of a fantastic 1080p OLED screen, sleek build quality, and an overall usability that was a bit unexpected.

We then spend a bit of time talking through the recent reports of Chromebook sales declining, why that was an inevitable outcome, and why those numbers aren’t worth getting worried about. We also let ourselves indulge on the recent findings about the folding Pixel phone that is now slated for a 2022 release.

