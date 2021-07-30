The Chrome Cast 123: Making sense of MediaTek’s Chromebook processor lineup

This week on The Chrome Cast, we spend the first half of the show sorting out what is going on in the confusion surrounding MediaTek’s latest Kompanio 1300T SoC announcement. While Kompanio chips have been included in low-end Chromebooks and will ship in two additional variations in other Chromebooks by the end of the year, this latest chip is being touted in the media as yet another Chromebook option. Is that it or is there a tad bit of misunderstanding?

In the second half of the show, we look at Google/Alphabet’s Q2 2021 Earnings Call and talk a bit more about the importance of the “deep investments in hardware” that Google is ready to show off this fall. Between a new phone, a new watch, and perhaps a little tease of a Google silicon-powered Chromebook in the mix, we’re likely in for a very interesting event this fall.

NOTABLE LINKS

