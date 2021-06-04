The Chrome Cast 115: Chrome OS 91 arrives and a foldable Pixel is coming

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the show by covering down on all the new features available in Chrome and Chrome OS 91. Between updates to the V8 JavaScript engine – dubbed Sparkplug – and the arrival of Nearby Share, version 91 of Chrome OS is a nice, incremental update that should improve performance across the board and provide a new, useful way for files to be shared across Google’s growing line of Android and Chrome OS hardware.

For the second half of the show, we focus in on reports surrounding the upcoming – and mysterious – Pixel Fold. As it turns out, Samsung is now supplying Google with not only foldable OLED screens, but also the ultra-thin glass it uses in the manufacturing of devices like the Galaxy Flip and Galaxy Fold phones. There are no additional details for now on what Google is planning or when we could see a folding Pixel, but this new news is definitely great fodder for discussion.

NOTABLE LINKS

This episode is brought to you by VIZOR for Chromebooks! Are you a School or District with a Chromebook 1:1 program? If so, get ready for your summer intake today with VIZOR for Chromebooks. VIZOR is a Chromebook management solution that seamlessly integrates with the Google Admin Console and your Student information system. With VIZOR you can easily see which student has which Chromebook, manage repairs, and even automate disabling lost or stolen devices while notifying parents, all in one click. Listeners to this podcast get 2 months free, so be sure to tell them you heard about VIZOR on The Chrome Cast podcast to qualify. Click here to learn more about VIZOR for Chromebooks and qualify for 2 months free!

This episode is brought to you by NordVPN. Get a VPN that takes your privacy seriously. NordVPN is our VPN of choice and will secure your browsing on your Chromebook or on any device. Use NordVPN to keep your private data to yourself whether you are at home or on the go! Click here to try it out and get a 3-year deal for $3.49/month.