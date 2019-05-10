The Chrome Cast 09: Let’s Talk About Google I/O 2019

Google I/O 2019 has now come and gone and we are taking a bit of time talking though all the highlights from the event. There were new devices announced, tons of new services, and quite a bit of Chrome OS-specific news unveiled.

On the broader Google front, we discuss the affect the new Pixel 3a could have on Google’s hardware efforts, Google’s rebranding of Home devices to the Nest nomenclature, and a bit about some new skills that the Google Assistant will soon possess.

On the Chrome OS side of things, we chatted about a ton of smaller things that are in the works for Chromebooks like Virtual Desktops, Android Instant Apps, a new PWA install flow, one-click Linux install for Android Studio, and Android P coming to most devices.

Finally, we also talk about Chromebook market share growth and the affect that should have on app development for Chromebooks in the near future.

