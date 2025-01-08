The best version of the new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ is $80 off

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ is without question one of the best Chromebook devices that was released in the past year. When it debuted alongside the awesome Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus, we knew Lenovo had made something pretty special with it. A few months later, and it seems most people agree: the new Duet is really fantastic.

Here’s where this device gets a little tricky, however: the price for the top spec that we recommend may give some of you pause. You see, there are 3 SKUs of this Chromebook, and two of them come with only 4GB of RAM. The third comes with 8GB and the pen included in the box, and it is the model that I recommend anyone looking at this Chromebook Tablet should pick up.

The reasoning is pretty simple, really. With the $399.99 version, the added RAM and included pen make the price hike make a lot of sense, and with this being a device you may have around for 10 years, you’re going to want that extra memory down the road. The issue? Most days, you’re looking at a pretty big price gap. When comparing MSRP of the 4GB model to the 8GB, there’s no doubt the $20 extra bucks is worth the upgrade; but when the 4GB model (without the pen) is constantly $100 off at Best Buy, it makes the choice a lot tougher.

Thankfully, there are days like today where the top-end version goes on sale, and those prices come back to being quite similar. For right now, you can save $80 on the new Duet 11″ and that means you looking at $319.99 for the model with double the RAM and the Lenovo USI 2.0 Pen included in the box.

While not the absolute lowest we’ve seen this model drop, this is a hefty discount (20%) on a fantastic Chromebook that is as versatile as they come. Whether it’s at the desk, in the lap, or one-handed use, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ is adaptable and comfortable in all situations. It’s been a bit since it was last on sale, though, so don’t miss out if you’ve had you eye on it!