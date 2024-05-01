The best sub-$200 Chromebook is still available if you know where to look

Just last week, one of my favorite deals in the Chromebook world returned with the drop in price of the excellent Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook. Not to be confused with the Slim 3i Chromebook Plus, the Slim 3 is a device that is built for affordability and delivers some awesome surprises at the low end of the price spectrum it occupies from time to time.

Normally $319, the Slim 3 isn’t always the best deal in Chromebooks. While I think the great build quality, punchy 300-nit IPS screen and long-lasting battery are great, there are too many recurring deals on great Chromebooks in the $300-$400 range for the full MSRP to make sense on the Slim 3 most days.

But this device feels purpose-built to be on sale, and when it dips down by $130 like we’re seeing today, the conversation becomes way different. At a sub-$200 price, this Chromebook simply surprises most people with it’s overall quality and enjoyable experience.

The MediaTek Kompanio 520 inside isn’t going to blow anyone’s mind from a performance standpoint, but it is adequate and when paired up with a solid (and surprisingly-rigid) chassis, great screen, enjoyable keyboard and trackpad, you get a Chromebook that feels far better than $189 would lead you to believe.

But this deal isn’t made to last. We’ve seen it disappear for months on end, so when I say act fast on this one, I mean it. If you need a simple Chromebook that is fun to use, not an eye sore, and has a pretty amazing screen for a device in this price range, you might want to hop on this deal ASAP. And remember, this one is eligible for Best Buy pickup as well, so you don’t even have to wait on shipping if you don’t want to.

