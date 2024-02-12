The best Chromebook tablet deal around is back and better than ever

Deals are simply crazy in the Chromebook space, aren’t they? One week we see hundreds of dollars off new Chromebook Plus models and the next week its all about tablets or big-screen devices. It’s tough to keep up sometimes, and for that I’d highly recommend getting subscribed to our newsletter (found in the sidebar or at the end of this post) and/or bookmarking our daily deals page. Either way, you’ll be more informed when things go on sale so you don’t miss out on devices like the Duet 3 with 8GB of RAM like we’re talking about today.

It’s been around, but is even cheaper now

This particular deal is interesting because this version of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 with 8GB of RAM is only available through Lenovo’s website. Not long ago, they marked this device as “clearance” in what seems to have been a bit of an error. It is still here and this time around, we’re seeing an even deeper discount than before – a whopping $160 off. That brings this excellent tablet with double the RAM of the standard model all the way down to $269.99. Unreal!

advertisement

If you are reading this and even remotely interested in a Chromebook tablet, look no further. Unless you are dead set on getting a larger version in the Duet 5, this deal is without peer and should not be missed. You’re getting an 11-inch IPS screen that hits over 400 nits and comes in at 1920×1200 resolution, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, USI 2.0 support, and the keyboard/kickstand in the box. It is the definitive Chromebook tablet right now, and seeing it so far under $300 is unbelievable.

advertisement

This deal has been around before at around $300, but perhaps only one other time has this model been on sale for this little. When it goes away, there’s no way to know when or if it will return, so if you’ve had eyes on what is arguably the best Chromebook tablet on the market, the time is now.

Newsletter Signup