The best Black Friday Chromebook deal is the Acer Spin 714 for $469

We have a new, updated-daily list of the best Chromebook deals around that you are welcome to check out if you want to see all that is on offer currently. But in making that list as an ongoing resource, I never wanted to back away from sharing individual deals as they arrive, either; and today of all days, I felt it very important to highlight what I feel is the best overall deal on a Chromebook you can get right now.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for $469 is a steal

When we look at the current landscape of Chromebooks, there are a few devices that I 100% favor over others when deals present themselves. And the reasoning is simple. When a device gets nearly everything right in the overall Chromebook equation, it becomes noteworthy. When that device goes on sale, it’s worth mentioning. When a device like this drops in price by 33%, it’s a really big deal.

For what I would assume will at least be for today, through the weekend, and into Cyber Monday, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is on sale for $469 – a massive $230 off the standard price. And for a Chromebook that just nails so many of the things you need to do well to make a great laptop, that’s an exciting thing. It means all those looking to buy a sub-$500 Chromebook now have one of the absolute best options available to them right now.

What makes this device so special?

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 has been a standout Chromebook for the past couple of years. In 2022, Acer decided to switch things up a bit and move away from the 3:2 Spin 713 line and for their premium Chromebooks, went to the Spin 714 with a 14-inch 16:10 screen. At first, some users were a bit upset by this, but after having these devices around for 3 iterations at this point, I think Acer made the right move.

The now-popularized 14-inch 16:10 screen give you plenty of workspace to use on the go while keeping the overall footprint nice and tidy. The bright screen (350+ nits) is standout as is the aluminum, firm, attractive chassis. A great, backlit keyboard, Gorilla Glass trackpad and upward-firing speakers round out the keyboard deck with plenty of I/O on the sides to keep you away from the dongle life if you prefer.

Then, on the inside, the latest model of the Spin 714 comes packing the latest Intel Core i5-1315U, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of NVMe storage. Translation: it’s really fast. And when this performance is paired with a solid 8-10 hours of battery, all the goodies I mentioned above, and the Chromebook Plus upgrade, you begin to see why this is easily one of my favorite current Chromebooks on the market. It’s just well made all around.

And at $230 off, it is down in the realm of affordability that almost doesn’t make sense for a Chromebook that is this nice. We’ve seen it dip to this price a few times before, but as I said, I’d reckon it might stay there through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, but we just never know about these things. If it looks good to you and is in the price range you were considering, I’d snap one up right now.

