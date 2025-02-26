The best all-around high-end Chromebook is $100 off right now

Yeah, I know that title is a bit of a statement; but I stand by it. While I personally love the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus (also on sale right now), there are a few polarizing traits with that Chromebook that can turn people off. And my affinity for the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (also on a wild, $230-off sale) is still as real as ever, but there are similarly-polarizing parts of that Chromebook that could make people look in other places.

But the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 feels like the best of all worlds. Need a bit of a larger screen? The 16:10 14-inch 350 nit screen gets you there easily. Need a convertible? This one does it. Require a touchscreen with Pen input? All of them work with USI and a few models even come with the stowable pen included.

Looking for a firm, all-metal build quality? How about a great, backlit keyboard and smooth trackpad? Yep. And the same goes for a great port selection and super-fast internals. Even the webcam goes a bit above and beyond with a QHD sensor instead of the requisite 1080p.

And all of that together is why I say the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is the best all-around high-end Chromebook you can buy. For some of you, the benefit of a huge, 120Hz screen will push you to the 516 GE if you can make do without touch input. And for others, the impossible thinness/lightness of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus will be enough to make you look past the non-convertible form factor.

What I’m saying is, if you want the best high-end Chromebook that doesn’t really force you to sacrifice much in any area, the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is the one to get. And right now, you can snag one for $100 off and that’s a solid, worthwhile deal. Sure, it can go for a little bit less every once and a while, but it also sits at full $699 MSRP a lot of the time, too, because Acer knows they built a great device with this one. Don’t miss out on a chance to save quite a bit of money; you won’t be disappointed.