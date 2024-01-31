The best all-around Chromebook Plus model is only $369 right now

There are quite a few of the new, branded Chromebook Plus models that are great to use. Even the simpler, more cost-effective models like the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 I’ve been using of late makes for a pretty solid device. But there is one of these new devices that stands out – in my mind, at least – as the best overall Chromebook Plus device released in Q4 of 2023.

Now, before we go on, I have to put a caveat on this. When I say “best”, I’m referring only to the newly-launched Chromebook Plus models with the new logo on the lid. Some of the devices that got the Chromebook Plus upgrade last fall (soft branded devices) are quite spectacular. The Acer Chromebook 516 GE and Spin 714 come to mind along with the HP Dragonfly Pro, so don’t mistake me for saying that this Chromebook we’re talking about today is the best Chromebook Plus out there; just the best of the new batch of branded Chromebook Plus models. Make sense?

The excellent Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

Now that we have that out of the way, I’m of course talking about the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus. While there are some features on the HP x360 14c that are a bit nicer than the Flex 5i, the overall Chromebook experience is simply better on Lenovo’s device. And that is for a few reasons.

First, it’s not flimsy like the HP. While not as sturdy as the new ASUS ExpertBook CX54, the Flex 5i feels well made and confident in the hands. And that chassis makes room for a solid keyboard/trackpad, nice upward-firing speakers, and a 14-inch 16:10 1920×1200 300 nit screen. Pair that up with Chromebook Plus speed on the inside (Core i3-1215U, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage) and you have an all-around Chromebook that is simply fun to use.

And you can get your hands on it for just $369 right now over at Best Buy. I don’t think I have to explain how crazy of a deal that is for such a well-made, speedy Chromebook Plus model. At this price, there’s nearly nothing to complain about and if you are in the market for a nicer device and want to keep things south of $400, this is the one. Don’t miss it!

