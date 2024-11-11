The awesome Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus gets its first true sale price of just $599

Well, I knew the day would come, and I’d be willing to bet that many of you did as well. The awesome, ultra-thin Galaxy Chromebook Plus has been a super-solid device to work from and even at the full $699 MSRP, it feels like a great deal for the asking price. But we all knew the deals would start at some point, and today begins that time frame.

Right now, for the first time ever, the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is dropping in price, and it’s a stellar deal. At $100 off, you can now snag one of the best Chromebooks around for just $599.99, and I’m loving it!

Since we generally got caught up on our reviews for a bit, I’ve been allowing myself to operate daily on the Galaxy Chromebook Plus once again (I had parted ways with it after our review for a bit), and I’m continuing to love working from it.

There’s still something special about toting around a device with this large of a screen that takes up so little space and weight in my backpack, but also offers easy all-day battery with the screen brightness kept in-check.

But it’s way more than that. I love the AMOLED screen for its vibrancy, colors and brightness, but I equally enjoy the very-responsive keyboard and massive, smooth, glass trackpad. The combo of these two makes working from this Chromebook a real joy.

And even thought I poo-poo’d on the camera in my review, I’ve used it in some tough lighting situations of late and its done far better than I expected. It’s still not stellar, but it’s definitely less of a hangup than I originally thought. And the same goes for the speakers; they still aren’t amazing, but they’ve ultimately been less of a bother than I expected.

Overall, however, I think Samsung has nailed the right stuff with this Chromebook, and I’m really enjoying my time with it a lot. I’ve said it before and I’ll keep repeating it: when build quality, screen, keyboard, trackpads and performance are all top-notch, you can easily forgive the smaller stuff. That’s the case with the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, and at $100 off, it’s even easier to look right past the small issues I have with this one. But don’t sit on this too long; we never know how long these deals will last!