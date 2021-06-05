The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 is now available from Amazon for $329

We have been waiting – rather impatiently – for ASUS to finally release the MediaTek-powered Chromebook Detachable CM3 here in the states. Just this week, listings for both the 64GB and 128GB models popped up on ASUS’ storefront but they are still listed as “coming soon” and we still have yet to see the versatile 2-in-1 show up from any other reputable sellers. As About Chromebooks discovered, that has just changed. The 10.5″ detachable Chromebook has officially arrived on Amazon and it’s priced to sell.

Our biggest concern about ASUS’ new tablet, apart from its unusually late arrival, is the price. Yes, it has a really cool, 2-way keyboard that can act as a kickstand. Yes, it has a stowable stylus and yes, ASUS had the decency to include a headphone jack. However, the performance of this device should be nearly identical to the Lenovo Chromebook Duet which you can buy for $299 and get 128GB of storage. The 128GB ASUS is listed for $390 on ASUS’ website which feels like a hefty price jump even with the extras offered by the CM3. Thankfully, Amazon is selling the 64GB ASUS for only $329. That’s still a good chunk more than the Lenovo Duet but it’s definitely a lot easier to stomach if you had your heart set on this Chromebook.

Only the 64GB model is showing up at the moment which is important to note because ASUS did not equip the CM3 with an SD card slot. If you need more storage, you may want to wait for the 128GB model. If you’re a seasoned Chromebook user that lives in the cloud, 64GB could very well suffice. Either way, you can find the new ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 by heading over to The Chrome Shop at the link below.

ASUS Chromebook Detachble CM3 on Chrome Shop