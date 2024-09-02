The ASUS Chromebook CM14 returns to its ridiculous $139 price

It’s been a few months back, but once before, the ASUS Chromebook CM14 hit an all-time low of $139. For those who might’ve missed it, the CM14 is a solid little Chromebook that typically retails for $299 and is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520. It’s not topping any overall speed charts, but it does handle everyday tasks like a champ.

Earlier this year, we were pretty excited to see it drop to $149 – a fantastic price for a Chromebook with such impressive 14-hour battery life. Then it tumbled even further down to just $139, but it didn’t stick at that price for very long.

Today, however, that same low price is back and at least for this day, you can get your hands on a solid, light, long-life Chromebook for just $139. For a device that feels great in your hands, looks sleek on your desk, has a surprisingly decent screen and comes with battery life that just refuses to quit, this is a very small sum to pay.

If you’re looking for a reliable, budget-friendly Chromebook that’ll handle your emails, browsing, and streaming needs, don’t let this deal pass you by. It tends to only show up for short spurts and disappear shortly afterwards. Again, we’ve not seen this particular discount for a few months, so don’t miss it!

