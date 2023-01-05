The amazing Pixel Watch LTE is on sale once again

It’s no secret that we absolutely love the Pixel Watch. Despite anything you may have heard from other tech reviewers, Google’s first wearable is as solid as they come and Google continues to update the Pixel Watch to make it even more capable. From its beautiful design to its quick, fluid UI, there’s very little to dislike about the Pixel Watch. The only real pause some buyers may have would be forking over $350 and not even getting LTE capability.

Before the holidays, the wi-fi model of the Pixel Watch went on sale for $299 and it is still the best price we’ve seen on the sleek WearOS from Google. Sadly, the LTE version has only seen a brief discount that lasted only a few days. After Black Friday, those deals were all gone. If you missed the deals or you’ve been holding out for another sale, today is your lucky day.

While not as lucrative as the $50 discount from days gone by, both models of the Pixel Watch are currently on sale at a $30 discount. The deal can be found at pretty much any authorized Google retailers such as Best Buy, Target, Amazon, the Google Store and more. It’s not an overwhelming discount but it is enough to help get you off the fence. You can find all the buying options for the Pixel Watch over on the Chrome Shop at the link below.