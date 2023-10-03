The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 drops to $350 and will get the Chromebook Plus upgrade

Acer’s excellent, environmentally-friendly Chromebook Vero 514 has been a great device since it launched. With a clear leaning toward sustainability and a unique, considered build quality, the Vero 514 has been one of the more distinct Chromebooks ever built. From the recycled plastics to the engraved logos to the bright yellow accents, the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is a device both for those wanting to feel better about their purchase from an environmental standpoint and for those wanting to stand out a bit from the crowd.

Chromebook Plus features are on the way

And now, this device is among the group of existing Chromebooks that are set to get the full complement on new and evolving Chromebook Plus features starting October 17th 2023. That means all the new stuff already set to hit the new Chromebook Plus models arriving next week (like the new video chat settings built right into the OS) and the OS-level AI features coming later this year will all be making their way to the Acer Chromebook Vero 514, too.

Meeting the Chromebook Plus requirement for specs (the Vero 514 comes with an Intel 12th-gen Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage) also means this device is a delight to use. We have one here at the office that I use on a regular basis, and I really do enjoy it. The firm chassis and tight build quality go hand-in-hand with solid performance and a design aesthetic that is one-of-a-kind. This thing is just fun to use!

And right now, it is on sale for $350 at Best Buy, marking a return to its lowest price that we’ve seen a few times before. Trust me: at this price, you’ll be very, very happy with your purchase on this one. And I think that is the ongoing message of Chromebook Plus – with these models, a solid Chromebook experience should be expected, and from what we can tell, that is absolutely the case across the lineup. It can be confusing to shop for solid Chromebooks, but Chromebook Plus will make that a lot easier over time. And this Vero 514 is a clear example of that in action.

