The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is back to its lowest-ever price right now

If you missed out on the few previous sales we’ve seen on the incredible Acer Chromebook 516 GE, there’s good news: your chance to snag the Acer Chromebook 516 GE at its lowest-ever price is back as Best Buy has relisted the Acer 516 GE – my current, favorite Chromebook – for just $499. Shaving a full $150 off its original price makes this already-fantastic device a buy now proposition, and if you’ve been on the hunt for a delightful, reliable, high-performance Chromebook, now is the time.

Why I love the Acer Chromebook 516 GE

While this Chromebook is built for cloud gaming, it’s also a versatile machine adept at handling a wide variety of daily tasks. Under the hood, you get a 12th-gen Intel Core i5-1240P paired with 8GB of RAM, making multitasking an absolute breeze. Local storage won’t be an issue either, thanks to its generous 256GB NVMe SSD.

But speed is far from the only accolade this Chromebook collects. The Acer Chromebook 516 GE comes packing a stunning 16-inch 120Hz QHD display with a 2560×1600 resolution. Whether you’re working on spreadsheets or streaming your favorite shows, this screen is an absolute treat for the eyes. It also offers 350 nits of brightness and comes with an anti-glare coating, making it easy to use in a range of lighting conditions.

And it still gets better. The 516 GE also includes upward-firing speakers that deliver crisp audio, a fun RGB backlit keyboard, and a highly responsive Ocean Glass trackpad. In terms of connectivity, you’ll have a wealth of options with USB Type-C, USB Type-A, a full-sized HDMI port, and a 2.5Gb Ethernet port. And don’t forget its absurdly-light 3.75-pound, rigid chassis; a feat that is pretty remarkable for a device with a 16-inch screen.

The only real drawback (if you call it that) is that it isn’t a convertible and doesn’t offer a touchscreen. However, given its other strong suits, the lack of a 360-degree hinge doesn’t diminish its value for those like myself who don’t use the converting form factor very often.

With a generous $150 discount bringing it down to $499, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE offers a ridiculous value for its features and performance. If you’re in the market for a Chromebook, don’t miss out on this one. Trust me, you’ll be very, very happy with your purchase at this sort of price.

