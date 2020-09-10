The 64GB Chromebook Duet is back in stock at Lenovo

I got to the office a little late this morning after running a few errands. (My awesome wife got me a dope new watch for my birthday and I had to have a couple of links taken out. You know, that old chestnut.) I sat down and started my daily search for in-stock Chromebooks and as usual, checked Best Buy for the Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet. Much to my surprise, it was actually listed as available and shipping by September 17th. My guess is that Best Buy is getting small allotments and selling as many as the store expects to receive. Unfortunately, by the time I made some coffee and sat down to write, the Duet had already sold out.

Don’t stop reading! I still have some good news. After a drought of weeks, Lenovo has finally replenished its inventory of the wildly popular and highly-capable Chrome OS 2-in-1. Now, we have always stood by our sentiment that the 128GB Best Buy model is the one to buy because you get double the storage for only $10 more than the 64GB model that’s $289 on Lenovo’s site. Unless you lucked out and grabbed the 64GB Duet at Lenovo from Walmart when it was $249, the Best Buy model is the one to have. Sadly, you just can’t get it right now. That will change, eventually but for now, Lenovo proper is the place to score the detachable Chromebook. Lucky for you, you don’t have to pay full pop. With the help of an ongoing promotion from Lenovo and a little cash back from Rakuten, you can still grab the 64GB model for roughly $250. Here’s how you can score the deal.

First, make sure you sign up for a free Rakuten account. If you have one already, make sure you install the Chrome extension and you can activate 10% cashback when you shop at Lenovo. If you’re new to Rakuten, sign up using our link below and you’ll get $10 added to your account the first time you make a qualifying purchase. Next, throw the Lenovo Chromebook Duet in your cart and use the promo code “extrafive” when you’re checking out. You’ll knock 5% off of the retail price and still nab ten percent cashback from Rakuten. Best of all, Lenovo’s site says that the Duet will ship the next business day. That means you could have your shiny new tablet in just a few days. Not too shabby. Check it out by heading to Lenovo at the link below.

Duet Chromebook from Lenovo Join Rakuten and get $10