The 2015 Chromebook Pixel LS Is Only $299: Here’s Why You Should Buy One

This is a rare post for me. I rarely recommend Chromebooks that are more than a few years old and I don’t personally make a habit of making blanket statements about large groups of people needing to spend money on a particular Chromebook. There are so many variables usually at play when we talk about Chromebook purchases and so many Chromebooks to choose from that it is almost impossible to say that generally everyone should buy a particular device.

Today is different, however, and I think anyone reading this should pull the trigger right now on this crazy deal on the 2015 Chromebook Pixel LS. Over at Newegg, you can get a manufacturer refurbished 2015 Chromebook Pixel with 16GB of RAM, a Core i7 (5th-gen) and 64GB of storage for only $299. This model is still insanely capable and so well-built that you could easily mistake it for a laptop built this year. Sure, there’s no real warranty aside from a 30-day return policy, but hear me out on this.

The screen is a super-sharp 12.85-inch 2560×1700 panel paired to a solid, all-aluminum body that feels and looks every bit of the original $1000+ price tag this Chromebook once commanded. With a glass trackpad, stellar backlit keyboard, and USB Type C ports, this 4-year-old Chromebook shows very little signs of aging at all. As a matter of fact, I’d put the design and build of this Chromebook up against any current device on the market and it would stand toe-to-toe.

Add to all this the fact that it can run Android apps and is slated for Linux app support as well, and you have a beautiful, powerful, iconic Chromebook that can do nearly everything you need right now and will have full support for the entire Chrome OS experience in the coming months. Buying a device with this build quality and these specs built this year would easily cost you over $1000 (*cough* HP Chromebook x360 G1 *cough*), but we’re only talking $299 right now!

Sure, this device hits end of life in June of 2020, but as I’ve said before, that is simply the date that Google says it promises support through, not the date it promises to stop updates outright. There’s a chance the Chromebook Pixel 2015 will continue getting updates simply because of its relationship to Google. And, even if it does cease updates next year at this time, Neverware or Gallium OS are relatively simple options for getting a very capable OS onto this stunning hardware for use long after Google decides to stop issuing updates.

Buy The 2015 Chromebook Pixel LS at Newegg

I’d challenge you to find hardware anywhere near this top-notch for $299 anywhere on the internet. Sure, it isn’t the newest Chromebook and it doesn’t have all the latest, greatest features, but it is gorgeous, powerful, and an absolute dream to use. At this point, even if you only leverage it for the next year or so and then have it as a collector’s item, it is well worth the $299 for any user across the board. We don’t know how many of these things are out there, so you better act fast!