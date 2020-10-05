The $169 “cheap” Lenovo Chromebook 3 is back in stock

I don’t like throwing the word “cheap” around when I’m talking about a device that I’d actually recommend. However, there are exceptions to that rule that the Lenovo Chromebook 3 certainly falls into that category. Lenovo now has three variations of this device since the quiet launch of the $199 AMD A6 model that popped up on Best Buy a few days ago. While all three iterations of the Chromebook 3 are budget-friendly and feature the exact same chassis, it is the Walmart version that really captured our hearts because it gets a lot of things right and does so for only $169.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 review

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 isn’t going to win any design awards but it’s still a sharp-looking device and it’s powerful enough to handle the average workload of a grade-schooler or even the telecommuting employee that needs an inexpensive device to get around the web. If you absolutely need more than the 32GB of storage that comes equipped, you can always opt for the 64GB model directly from Lenovo but you’ll pay $60 more for it. For around the house or a secondary device on the go, I would argue that you won’t find another device under $200 that’s worth buying and that’s a big deal. In today’s climate, finding a budget-friendly Chromebook that’s not only capable but available is very difficult. That’s why the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is still my top pick for bargain device of the year. You can find the 4GB/32GB, Intel N4020 over at Walmart. Check it out at the link below.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 at Walmart